BRIEF-HopFed Bancorp q4 EPS $0.18

Jan 31 Hopfed Bancorp Inc

* Hopfed Bancorp, Inc. Reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.18

* Qtrly net interest income was $6.6 million, compared to $6.3 million for three-month period ended december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
