BRIEF-HCA Holdings Q4 EPS $2.39

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc
* HCA reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $2.39
* Q4 revenue $10.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.66 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.5 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.6 percent
* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 1.9 percent
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures at about $2.9 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0 billion
* Sees fy 2017 eps $7.20 to $7.60
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.13, revenue view $43.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: