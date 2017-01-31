版本:
BRIEF-HCA Holdings Q4 EPS $2.39

Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc

* HCA reports fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.39

* Q4 revenue $10.64 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.66 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.5 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.6 percent

* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 1.9 percent

* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures at about $2.9 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0 billion

* Sees fy 2017 eps $7.20 to $7.60

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.13, revenue view $43.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
