BRIEF-Camden National Corp reports Q4 EPS $2.57

Jan 31 Camden National Corp

* Camden national corporation reports 2016 net income of $40.1 million and earnings per share of $2.57

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q4 earnings per share $2.57

* Q4 revenue $38.4 million

* Increased its Q4 2016 dividend by $0.03 per share, or 15 pct, to $0.23 per share

* Total assets at December 31, 2016 were $3.9 billion, compared to $3.7 billion last year

* Qtrly net interest income $28.2 million versus $26.4 million