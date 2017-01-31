BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 LEVO-CTS trial in cardiac surgery

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Tenax Therapeutics Inc :
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - study did not achieve statistically significant reductions in dual or quad primary endpoints
* Says has a meeting scheduled with U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) to review preliminary trial data
* Tenax Therapeutics Inc - patient visits for data on death through day 90 have not yet been completed
* Tenax Therapeutics - study met two secondary endpoints with statistically significant reduction in incidence of lcos, use of postoperative secondary inotropes
* Says "we continue to review full data set"
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.