2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-Inspira Financial releases third quarter financial results

Jan 31 Inspira Financial Inc :

* Inspira Financial Inc releases third quarter financial results

* Inspira Financial Inc says increased revenue to $1.2 million in Q3 as compared to $759,106 for same quarter a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
