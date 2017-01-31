版本:
BRIEF-SM Energy says produced 55.3 mmboe in 2016

Jan 31 SM Energy Co -

* SM Energy announces results on 8 new Howard county wells and certain year-end 2016 metrics

* 55.3 mmboe full year 2016 production, in-line with expectations

* Q4 average realized price per boe (pre-hedge) of $25.86 was up 11 pct sequentially and up 29 pct year-over-year

* Company ended 2016 with long-term debt of $2.98 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
