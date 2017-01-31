BRIEF-SM Energy says produced 55.3 mmboe in 2016

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 SM Energy Co -
* SM Energy announces results on 8 new Howard county wells and certain year-end 2016 metrics
* 55.3 mmboe full year 2016 production, in-line with expectations
* Q4 average realized price per boe (pre-hedge) of $25.86 was up 11 pct sequentially and up 29 pct year-over-year
* Company ended 2016 with long-term debt of $2.98 billion
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.