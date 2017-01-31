版本:
BRIEF-Midsouth Bancorp reports Q4 EPS of $0.12

Jan 31 Midsouth Bancorp Inc

* Midsouth Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividends

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FTE net interest income totaled $18.8 million for quarters ended Dec. 31, 2016 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
