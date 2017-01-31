版本:
2017年 1月 31日

BRIEF-U.S. Geothermal names new board member

Jan 31 U.S. Geothermal Inc

* U.S. Geothermal expands board and appoints Ali G. Hedayat to its board of directors

* Increased size of board from seven to eight members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
