BRIEF-Uniserve Communications says "substantial" EBITDA rise after restructuring

Jan 31 Uniserve Communications Corp

* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring

* Uniserve communications - gross revenues for quarter ending November 2016 of $1.8 mln representing 16.6 pct increase over comparable quarter in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
