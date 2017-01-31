版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二

BRIEF-Seagate Technology says offering senior unsecured notes

Jan 31 Seagate Technology Plc

* Seagate Technology announces offering of senior unsecured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
