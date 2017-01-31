BRIEF-SFL sees Seadrill restructuring plan implementation to happen in Q2

Jan 31 Ship Finance International Ltd

* Sfl - update on seadrill limited restructuring

* Ship finance international - target is reaching an agreement on a consensual restructuring plan by end of april

* Ship Finance International - ship finance has not agreed to terms proposed by seadrill in october 2016 and summarized in today's filing by seadrill

* Ship Finance International Ltd - implementation of restructuring plan to occur during q2 of 2017

* Ship Finance International Ltd - in november, company proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which seadrill could meet its commitments

* Ship Finance International Ltd - "intend to have a constructive dialogue with seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward"