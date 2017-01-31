BRIEF-SFL sees Seadrill restructuring plan implementation to happen in Q2

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Sfl - update on seadrill limited restructuring
* Ship finance international - target is reaching an agreement on a consensual restructuring plan by end of april
* Ship Finance International - ship finance has not agreed to terms proposed by seadrill in october 2016 and summarized in today's filing by seadrill
* Ship Finance International Ltd - implementation of restructuring plan to occur during q2 of 2017
* Ship Finance International Ltd - in november, company proposed a more balanced long-term structure through which seadrill could meet its commitments
* Ship Finance International Ltd - "intend to have a constructive dialogue with seadrill to find a sustainable path going forward" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: