公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 01:30 BJT

BRIEF-Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited

Jan 31 Carlisle Companies Inc :

* Carlisle Companies acquires Arbo Holdings Limited

* Arbo Holding Limited business will operate as a unit within Carlisle Construction Materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
