版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 23:32 BJT

BRIEF-Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to C$12 mln

Jan 31 Erdene Resource Development Corp

* Erdene increases previously announced bought deal financing to $12 million

* Erdene resource development corp - amended terms of previously announced bought deal financing to increase size of offering from C$10 million to C$12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
