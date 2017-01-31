版本:
BRIEF-Stallergenes Greer announces resignation of chief financial officer

Jan 31 Stallergenes Greer PLC :

* Stallergenes Greer announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Peter Bühler

* The company has initiated an external search for a successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
