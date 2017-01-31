BRIEF-TERADATA ANNOUNCED ELECTION OF TIMOTHY CHOU AND DAN FISHBACK TO ITS BOARD

Jan 31 Teradata Corp :

* TERADATA BOARD OF DIRECTORS LOOKS TO FUTURE, ADDS HIGH TECH EXPERTISE

* TERADATA CORP - NEW APPOINTMENTS EXPAND BOARD FROM NINE TO ELEVEN DIRECTORS

* TERADATA CORP- ANNOUNCED ELECTION OF TIMOTHY CHOU AND DAN FISHBACK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE TODAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: