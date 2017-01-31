BRIEF-EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

Jan 31 Ep Energy Corp

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025

* EP ENERGY LLC SAYS CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $600.0 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2025 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* EP ENERGY LLC-CO,UNITS INTEND TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY EP ENERGY'S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS DUE 2021