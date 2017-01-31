BRIEF-GFG RESOURCES ANNOUNCES C$5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Jan 31 GFG Resources Inc

* GFG RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES C$5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE 4.35 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$1.15 PER COMMON SHARE

* TO USE PROCEEDS TOWARDS 2017 EXPLORATION DRILLING PROGRAM AT ITS 100% OWNED RATTLESNAKE HILLS GOLD PROJECT IN WYOMING, U.S.