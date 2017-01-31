BRIEF-GFG RESOURCES ANNOUNCES C$5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 GFG Resources Inc
* GFG RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES C$5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING
* UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE 4.35 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF C$1.15 PER COMMON SHARE
* TO USE PROCEEDS TOWARDS 2017 EXPLORATION DRILLING PROGRAM AT ITS 100% OWNED RATTLESNAKE HILLS GOLD PROJECT IN WYOMING, U.S.
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.