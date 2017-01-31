版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

Jan 31 Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

* Mercer International Inc- Pricing of its previously announced offering of $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2024

* Mercer International Inc- 2024 notes are being issued at a price of 100% of their principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
