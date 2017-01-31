BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

Jan 31 Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

* Mercer International Inc- Pricing of its previously announced offering of $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2024

* Mercer International Inc- 2024 notes are being issued at a price of 100% of their principal amount