BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 Mercer International Inc :
* Mercer International Inc. announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc- Pricing of its previously announced offering of $225.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior notes due 2024
* Mercer International Inc- 2024 notes are being issued at a price of 100% of their principal amount
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016.