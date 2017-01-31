版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting

Jan 31 Accenture Plc :

* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
