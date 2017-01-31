版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-Imperial names J.R. Whelan SVP, Upstream

Jan 31 Imperial Oil Ltd :

* Imperial appoints Senior Vice-President, Upstream

* B.P. Cahir appointed executive advisor to Chairman, Exxon Mobil Corporation

* J.R. Whelan to succeed B.P. Cahir effective March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
