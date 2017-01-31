版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:02 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon says pricing terms of its private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors

Jan 31 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon announces pricing terms of its private exchange offers for 18 series of notes and related tender offers open to certain investors

* Verizon Communications Inc - exchange offers will expire on January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
