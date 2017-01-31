BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co Q4 earnings per share $13.21

Jan 31 Allegiant Travel Co :

* Allegiant Travel Company full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $13.21

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total operating revenue $ 335.9 million versus. $ 310.9 million

* Sees 2017 full year capex (excluding airbus heavy maintenance) is expected to increase to $521 million

* Sees Q1 fixed fee and other revenue $15 to $17 million

* Sees full year 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase between five and nine percent

* Q4 revenue view $334.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S