BRIEF-Exactech reports divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges

Jan 31 Exactech Inc

* Exactech announces divestiture of spine assets and restructuring charges

* Exactech Inc - terms of transaction were not released

* Exactech Inc says expects 2017 revenue to be in range of $264 - $272 million

* Exactech - restructuring will result in a pre-tax charge to 2016 earnings in range of $15-17 million

* Exactech says restructuring of its spine and biologics business segment including divestiture of its spine products business

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.32

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.24 to $1.32

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $271.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S