版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:15 BJT

BRIEF-MicroStrategy Q4 earnings per share $2.69

Jan 31 MicroStrategy Inc :

* MicroStrategy announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $2.69

* Q4 revenue $140.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $141 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐