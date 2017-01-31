版本:
BRIEF-Key Tronic Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Jan 31 Key Tronic Corp :

* Key Tronic Corporation announces results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.11 to $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $115 million to $120 million

* Q2 revenue rose 2 percent to $118.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
