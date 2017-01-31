BRIEF-Plantronics Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

Jan 31 Plantronics Inc :

* Plantronics announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $232.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million

* Plantronics Inc says Q3 FY17 gaap gross margin was 47.3%, a decrease of 120 basis points compared to prior year quarter

* Plantronics Inc- see Q4 2017 net revenues of $213 million to $223 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap operating income of $29 million to $34 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.69 to $0.79

* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap diluted EPS of $0.53 to $0.63

* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, we expect to invest between $23 million and $26 million in capital expenditures

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $216.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S