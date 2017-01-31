BRIEF-Plantronics Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Plantronics Inc :
* Plantronics announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $232.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million
* Plantronics Inc says Q3 FY17 gaap gross margin was 47.3%, a decrease of 120 basis points compared to prior year quarter
* Plantronics Inc- see Q4 2017 net revenues of $213 million to $223 million
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap operating income of $29 million to $34 million
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 non-gaap diluted EPS of $0.69 to $0.79
* Plantronics Inc sees Q4 gaap diluted EPS of $0.53 to $0.63
* Plantronics Inc - for full fiscal year, we expect to invest between $23 million and $26 million in capital expenditures
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $216.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.