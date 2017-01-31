版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

Jan 31 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc- intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its commercialization activities related to trulance

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc says to sell $125 million of its common stock

* Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc- also intends to use net proceeds from offering to further clinical development of plecanatide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐