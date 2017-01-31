版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88

Jan 31 Arconic Inc

* Arconic reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $2.88

* Q4 revenue $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $11.8 billion to $12.4 billion

* Sees $1 billion of debt reduction in 2017

* Q1 revenue view $2.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $12.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 adjusted ebitda of $420 million to $450 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted ebitda margin of approximately 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐