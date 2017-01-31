BRIEF-Acxiom reports Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01 from continuing operations

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Acxiom Corp
* Acxiom announces third quarter results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $223 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report revenue in range of $870 million to $875 million
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.11
* Acxiom Corp - for fiscal 2017, Acxiom expects to report non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $0.70
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $873.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.