BRIEF-Oclaro reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Oclaro Inc
* Oclaro announces second quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 revenues in range of $156 million to $164 million
* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 36% to 39%
* Oclaro Inc sees Q3 non-GAAP operating income in range of $32 million to $36 million
* Q3 revenue view $146.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oclaro Inc - revenues were $153.9 million for q2 of fiscal 2017 versus $94.1 million last year
* Q2 revenue view $153.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.