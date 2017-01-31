版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Manhattan Associates reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

Jan 31 Manhattan Associates Inc

* Manhattan Associates reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 performance

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q4 revenue $147.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $622 million - $632 million

* Manhattan Associates Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.74 - $1.78

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $657.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
