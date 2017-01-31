版本:
BRIEF-Credit Acceptance reports Q4 earnings per share $4.33

Jan 31 Credit Acceptance Corp

* Credit acceptance announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $4.79

* Q4 earnings per share $4.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $4.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Credit Acceptance Corp - qtrly total revenue $256.2 million versus $217.8 million

* Q4 revenue view $250.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
