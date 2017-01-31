版本:
BRIEF-Overstock.com reports Q4 diluted EPS $0.12/share

Jan 31 Overstock Com Inc

* Overstock.com reports profitable Q4 & 5th profitable year in a row

* Q4 revenue rose 10 percent to $526.2 million

* Qtrly diluted eps $0.12/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
