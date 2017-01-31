版本:
BRIEF-Bovie Medical provides J-Plasma update

Jan 31 Bovie Medical Corp

* Bovie Medical provides J-plasma update

* Bovie Medical Corp - Exploring new sales channel partnerships to further scale J-plasma in gynecology specialty

* Bovie Medical Corp - Pilot program with hologic that expires at end of February 2017 will not be extended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
