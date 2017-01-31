版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko Petroleum Corp Q4 loss per share $0.94

Jan 31 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - expects to spud an appraisal well to warrior in Q2 of 2017

* Anadarko announces 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results

* Q4 loss per share $0.94

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Q4 total revenue $2,387 million versus $2,053 million

* Q4 revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
