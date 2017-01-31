版本:
BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada announces bought deal financing

Jan 31 Western Investment Company Of Canada Limited

* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces bought deal financing

* Western Investment Company of Canada Limited- Net proceeds of offering will be used primarily for future acquisitions of businesses

* Western Investment Company of Canada Limited - Offering will consist of issuance of 11.54 million shares of co at price of $0.65 per common share

* Western Investment Company of Canada - Certain insiders, directors, officers intend to subscribe for about 20% of offering at price of $0.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
