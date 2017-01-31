BRIEF-Builders Firstsource reprices, extends senior secured term loan facility

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Builders Firstsource Inc :
* Builders Firstsource reprices and extends senior secured term loan facility due 2024 at libor +3%, a 0.75% reduction
* Builders Firstsource Inc - has secured commitments for reprice of its previous $468 million senior secured term loan facility due 2022
* Builders Firstsource Inc says repricing enables company to reduce interest rate on its term loan by 0.75% as well as extend maturity to 2024
* Builders Firstsource Inc - transaction should reduce go forward interest by approximately $3 million annually
* Builders Firstsource-amendment and extension to its term loan credit agreement providing for a $468 million senior secured term loan facility due 2024
* Builders Firstsource Inc - new term loan facility will lower go forward annual cash interest expense by about $3 million, extend maturity of debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.