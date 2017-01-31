版本:
BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Q4 earnings per share $0.86

Jan 31 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc :

* C.H. Robinson reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue rose 5.1 percent to $2.3 billion

* Q4 revenue view $3.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.86 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
