2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-AMD reports Q4 and annual 2016 financial results

Jan 31 Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* AMD reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On a GAAP basis, qtrly gross margin was 32 percent, up 2 percentage points year-over-year

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc - For Q1 2017, AMD expects revenue to decrease 11 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent.

* Q1 revenue view $962.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
