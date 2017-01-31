版本:
BRIEF-Healthcare Services Group increases fourth quarter cash dividend

Jan 31 Healthcare Services Group Inc :

* Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Increases fourth quarter cash dividend, provides update on 2016 results

* Healthcare Services Group Inc - declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18625 per common share, payable on March 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
