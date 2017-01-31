版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Lake Shore Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.02

Jan 31 Lake Shore Bancorp Inc :

* Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc Announces full year 2016 and fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.02

* Lake Shore Bancorp Inc- Q4 2016 net interest income of $3.8 million increased $78,000, or 1.8%, as compared to 2015 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
