BRIEF-Telenav reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Telenav Inc -
* Telenav reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 loss per share $0.26
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue was $52.0 million, compared with $45.3 million in same prior year period
* Billings were $59.7 million, compared with $48.4 million in same prior year period for the quarter
* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 total revenue is expected to be $37 to $39 million
* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 net loss per share is expected to be $0.28 to $0.30
* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 billings are expected to be $60 to $63 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $48.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $51.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.