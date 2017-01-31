BRIEF-Telenav reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

Jan 31 Telenav Inc -

* Telenav reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue was $52.0 million, compared with $45.3 million in same prior year period

* Billings were $59.7 million, compared with $48.4 million in same prior year period for the quarter

* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 total revenue is expected to be $37 to $39 million

* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 net loss per share is expected to be $0.28 to $0.30

* Sees for quarter ending march 31, 2017 billings are expected to be $60 to $63 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $48.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $51.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: