BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust announces Q4 and full year 2016 results

Jan 31 Brandywine Realty Trust -

* Brandywine Realty Trust announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and narrows 2017 guidance

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.35 to $1.42

* Q4 FFO per share $0.35

* Qtrly same store net operating income growth 2.2% on a gaap basis and 8.6% on a cash basis.

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.24 to $0.31

* Sees 2017 ffo per diluted share $ 1.35 to $ 1.42

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.08

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
