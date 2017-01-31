版本:
2017年 2月 1日

BRIEF-TRC announces $250 million revolving credit facility

Jan 31 TRC Companies Inc -

* TRC announces $250 million revolving credit facility

* New, five-year facility replaces existing facility, which was set to expire in November 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
