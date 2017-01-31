BRIEF-Renaissancere Q4 earnings per share $1.69

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
Jan 31 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd
* Renaissancere reports net income of $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 or $1.69 per diluted common share; quarterly operating income of $119.4 million or $2.92 per diluted common share
* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.92
* Q4 earnings per share $1.69
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Renaissancere holdings ltd- book value per common share increased $1.35, or 1.3 pct, in q4 of 2016 to $108.45, compared to a 1.8 pct increase in q4 of 2015
* Renaissancere holdings ltd - gross premiums written of $323.1 million decreased $13.0 million, or 3.9%, in q4 of 2016, compared to q4 of 2015
* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses in q4 was $60.1 million of net claims and claim expenses associated with hurricane matthew
* Renaissancere - included in net claims and claim expenses in q4 was $24 million of net claims and claim expenses associated with fort mcmurray wildfire
* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - combined ratio of 70.5 pct in q4 of 2016, compared to 61.3 pct in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.