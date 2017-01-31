版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Red Eagle Mining reports $10,000,000 bought deal financing

Jan 31 Red Eagle Mining Corp :

* Red Eagle Mining announces $10,000,000 bought deal financing

* Red Eagle Mining Corp- net proceeds of offering will be used to advance exploration of Santa Rosa gold project

* Red Eagle Mining Corp - underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 13.4 million common shares , at price of $0.75 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
