BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney says Matthew Bromberg to succeed Croswell as president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines

Jan 31 United Technologies Corp :

* Matthew F. Bromberg to succeed bennett croswell as president of Pratt & Whitney Military Engines; croswell to retire in may

* Pratt & Whitney says croswell will support UTC in a consulting capacity following his retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
