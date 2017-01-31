版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Mobio reports management change

Jan 31 Mobio Technologies Inc :

* Mobio announces management change

* Says CFO Kevin Rathbun resigned

* Mobio Technologies Inc says Mobio has appointed Sheri Rempel Wennberg as CFO effective February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
