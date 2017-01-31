版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 1日 星期三 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-KMG reports acquisition of Sealweld

Jan 31 Kmg Chemicals Inc :

* Kmg announces acquisition of sealweld

* KMG Chemicals Inc - deal for us$17.4 million

* KMG Chemicals Inc- Sealweld is immediately accretive to kMG's adjusted ebitda and adjusted earnings per share

* KMG Chemicals Inc - deal for for us$17.4 million

* KMG Chemicals Inc - kMG drew on its revolving credit facility to finance acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
