BRIEF-CB Financial Services Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Jan 31 CB Financial Services Inc :

* CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* CB Financial Services Inc - net interest income increased $314,000, to $7.5 million for three months ended december 31, 2016 versus $7.2 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
